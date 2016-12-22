EXPERIENCED TRANSACTIONAL TAX ATTORNEY

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P. has an immediate need for a highly-qualified and experienced tax attorney. Candidates must possess a high level of academic achievement, solid law firm experience and superb writing and communication skills. Candidates for the position should also have a minimum of 4-6 years of sophisticated tax transactional experience, including partnership, LLC, corporate and business transactions taxation. Practice in matters before the IRS or experience in tax matters relating to tax-exempt organizations would be a plus. L.L.M. in Taxation preferred. We offer a very competitive compensation and benefits package, with challenging work in a collegial and enthusiastic working environment. Please respond in confidence by submitting a resume including transcript and writing sample to: Susan M. Bolyard, Recruitment Administrator, Towson Commons, Suite 300, One West Pennsylvania Avenue, Towson, MD 21204-5025, Phone: 410.347.8706, Fax: 410.832.2015, Email: sbolyard@wtplaw.com