Quantcast
Don't Miss

Property owner prevails in St. Mary’s fraudulent conveyance case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 22, 2016

A Washington, D.C. man can keep a St. Mary's County home he purchased in 2014 after a judge found he had no knowledge that the transaction was made by a seller who was under court order not to sell or transfer property. Matthew Ashburn purchased the Scotland property from a friend, Timothy Day, in the fall ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo