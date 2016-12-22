Quantcast
Kane Co., owner of Office Movers business, files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Aaron Gregg and Thomas Heath December 22, 2016

WASHINGTON - Kane Co., a family-owned, Elkridge-based firm that became one of the nation's largest commercial movers, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Thursday. The filing in federal bankruptcy court in Baltimore comes two weeks after company president John Kane said the firm would close most of its operations and lay off 950 people. "The Kane Company ...

