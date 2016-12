Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Karyn Tasker, CPA, a manager with accounting, tax and advisory firm CohnReznick, has become president-elect for CREW-Baltimore, an industry group for women with a focus on commercial real estate.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.