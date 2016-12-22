Lee Ann Adams | Council, Baradel

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Lee Ann Adams has joined Council, Baradel, Kosmerl & Nolan P.A. as associate. Adams will focus her practice on business litigation and transactions, and title litigation.

Her experience includes counseling businesses and individuals in commercial and business contracts, tort, product liability and other disputes in various state and federal courts. She also has experience litigating intellectual property patent, trademark and copyright matters.

Adams graduated cum laude from the University of Maryland School of Law where she was a member of the Juvenile Law and Legislative Advocacy Clinic. She received a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Maryland and was a judicial intern for the Hon. Clayton Greene Jr. of the Maryland Court of Appeals. Adams is admitted to practice law in Maryland and Delaware.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.