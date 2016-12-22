Quantcast
Md. firefighter charged with setting his own house ablaze

By: Associated Press December 22, 2016

MIDDLE RIVER — A Baltimore city firefighter has been charged with setting his own house on fire. Baltimore County police say 33-year-old Joseph Heinze was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree arson. Police say Heinze set fire to his house in suburban Middle River last year. At the time of the fire, police say Heinze told investigators ...

