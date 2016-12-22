Quantcast
Md. officials want to test driverless cars on Interstate 95

By: Associated Press December 22, 2016

HANOVER — Driverless cars could be coming to Interstate 95 if Maryland transportation officials have their way. The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it has asked the federal Transportation Department to use the I-95 corridor to test autonomous vehicles. Federal officials are looking for several "proving grounds" around the country for self-driving cars. Maryland officials ...

