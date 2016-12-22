Maryland sues developer over State Center project

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The state of Maryland has gone to court to reject a $1.5 billion redevelopment plan for a large state office complex in Baltimore. Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, said Thursday the lawsuit filed against State Center LLC in Baltimore City Circuit Court signals how serious the administration is about moving forward with a ...