Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland sues developer over State Center project

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 22, 2016

The state of Maryland has gone to court to reject a $1.5 billion redevelopment plan for a large state office complex in Baltimore. Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, said Thursday the lawsuit filed against State Center LLC in Baltimore City Circuit Court signals how serious the administration is about moving forward with a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo