McDaniel, community colleges to offer Educator’s Legacy Scholarships

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2016

McDaniel College has partnered with 11 community colleges to offer Educator’s Legacy Scholarships. Now eligible to receive up to $100,000 to attend McDaniel College are children of employees at Anne Arundel Community College, Carroll Community College, Cecil College, Chesapeake College, Community College of Baltimore County, Frederick Community College, Garrett College, Hagerstown Community College, Howard Community College and Prince ...

