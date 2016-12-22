Md. officials considered sanctions over ‘Serial’ podcast audio

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Maryland officials considered sanctioning the producers of the popular "Serial" podcast for airing Baltimore courtroom audio from the trial of Adnan Syed, a violation of state law. The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that officials considered holding the podcast's producers in contempt. Maryland law prohibits the broadcasting of any criminal case. The paper says court officials this ...