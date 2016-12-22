Quantcast
Md. police drug lab supervisor charged with drug possession

By: Associated Press December 22, 2016

MILLERSVILLE — An administrator at a police drug lab in Maryland has been accused of stealing opioid painkillers from a box where people can drop off their unwanted prescription medications. Anne Arundel County police said in a statement that 48-year-old Annette Box was arrested Wednesday and faces numerous charges. Police say investigators traced drugs found in ...

