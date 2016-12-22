Ron Freeman | Special Olympics Md.

Share this: Email

Special Olympics Maryland announced the appointment of Ron Freeman as its Baltimore Region director. Freeman will define, implement, manage and evaluate fully integrated program development and management plans throughout Baltimore city and county. Additionally, he will design and implement strategies to recruit and retain more athletes and volunteers while increasing the frequency and quality of competition opportunities.

Freeman has volunteered with Special Olympics Maryland over the past 13 years, assuming numerous roles, including venue director for the Summer (2013-16) and Winter Games (2013-15). Freeman holds a Bachelor of Arts from McDaniel College.

