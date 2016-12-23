Quantcast
Court of Appeals suspends lawyer for mishandling trust account

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 23, 2016

The state’s top court has indefinitely suspended a Frederick lawyer who commingled personal and client funds in his attorney trust account and failed to maintain records that accurately reflected the account’s status. A divided Court of Appeals found that Willie James Mahone’s misconduct did not warrant disbarment — despite his record of violating the Maryland Lawyers’ ...

