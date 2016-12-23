Maryland Legal Services Corp. honors seven at annual awards reception

The Maryland Legal Services Corporation honored six individuals and one organization that contributed significantly to legal services and access to justice for low-income Marylanders at its annual awards reception Dec. 5 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.
Maryland Court of Appeals’ Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera and MLSC Chair Glenn F. Ivey welcomed more than 200 guests to the cocktail reception and presided over the 2016 awards ceremony.
This year’s awardees included:
- Arthur W. Machen Jr. Award: the Hon. Karen A. Murphy Jensen, retired judge of the Circuit Court of Caroline County
- Benjamin L. Cardin Distinguished Service Awards: Antonia K. Fasanelli, of the Homeless Persons Representation Project; and Blaine A. Hoffmann, of Heartly House in Frederick.
- Rising Star Award: Amy L. Petkovsek of Maryland Legal Aid
- William L. Marbury Outstanding Advocate Award: Joan M. Bellistri of the Anne Arundel County Public Law Library
- Herbert S. Garten Public Citizen Award: Enoch Pratt Free Library
- Special Recognition Award: Paul V. Carlin of the Maryland State Bar Association
MLSC was established in 1982 to raise funds and make grants to nonprofit organizations for the provision of civil legal assistance to low-income Marylanders. MLSC is principally funded by Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts and surcharges on court filing fees.
From left, Cindi Monahan with Gordon Krabbe, who accepted an award for the Enoch Pratt Free Library, pose fo a photo with MLSC Executive Director Susan Erlichman, awardee Amy Petkovsek of Maryland Legal Aid and her parents, Ann and Bob Petkovsek. (Guill Photo Inc. submitted photo)
Lorenzo Bellamy, left, of Alexander and Cleaver attended the reception with MLSC Board Chair Glenn Ivey and MLSC executive director Susan Erlichman. (Guill Photo Inc. submitted photo)
From left, Brent Girard, aide to U.S. Sen.-elect Chris Van Hollen;, Herb Garten, of Fedder & Garten; Vicki Shultz, of the University of Baltimore School of Law; awardee Paul Carlin of MSBA; and Pat Yevics attended the annual awards reception. (Guill Photo Inc. submitted photo)
MSBA president Judge Harry Storm, left, and Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera take time out for a photo during the annual awards reception. (Guill Photo Inc. submitted photo)
From left, Laure Ruth, of the Women’s Law Center; Judge Douglas Nazarian, of the Court of Special Appeals; Lydia Lawless, of the Attorney Grievance Commission; Steven Klepper and MLSC board member Natalie McSherry, both of Kramon & Graham, enjoy their time during the MLSC’s annual awards reception. (Guill Photo Inc. submitted photo)
Awardee Blaine Hoffmann, center, shows off his award with Heartly House staff members Brooke Gomulka, left, and Nancy Wiles during the ceremony. (Guill Photo Inc. submitted photo)
2016 awardees included, first row, Antonia Fasanelli, Joan Bellistri, Amy Petkovsek and Judge Karen Murphy Jensen; Second row, MLSC board chair Glenn Ivey, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, Paul Carlin, Blaine Hoffmann and Gordon Krabbe of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. (Guill Photo Inc. submitted photo)