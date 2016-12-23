Maryland Legal Services Corp. honors seven at annual awards reception

The Maryland Legal Services Corporation honored six individuals and one organization that contributed significantly to legal services and access to justice for low-income Marylanders at its annual awards reception Dec. 5 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Maryland Court of Appeals’ Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera and MLSC Chair Glenn F. Ivey welcomed more than 200 guests to the cocktail reception and presided over the 2016 awards ceremony.

This year’s awardees included:

Arthur W. Machen Jr. Award: the Hon. Karen A. Murphy Jensen, retired judge of the Circuit Court of Caroline County

Benjamin L. Cardin Distinguished Service Awards: Antonia K. Fasanelli, of the Homeless Persons Representation Project; and Blaine A. Hoffmann, of Heartly House in Frederick.

Rising Star Award: Amy L. Petkovsek of Maryland Legal Aid

William L. Marbury Outstanding Advocate Award: Joan M. Bellistri of the Anne Arundel County Public Law Library

Herbert S. Garten Public Citizen Award: Enoch Pratt Free Library

Special Recognition Award: Paul V. Carlin of the Maryland State Bar Association

MLSC was established in 1982 to raise funds and make grants to nonprofit organizations for the provision of civil legal assistance to low-income Marylanders. MLSC is principally funded by Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts and surcharges on court filing fees.

To submit photos for The Business Album, email swallace@thedailyrecord.com.