Landmark bridge restoration at Antietam battlefield complete

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



SHARPSBURG — Managers of Antietam National Battlefield near Sharpsburg say a $2 million restoration of the landmark Burnside Bridge is complete. Superintendent Susan Trail said Friday that the 180-year-old stone structure is open to foot traffic after a 14-month closure. Problems surfaced in January 2014 when some stones from the three-arch bridge fell into Antietam Creek. Temporary ...