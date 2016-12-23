Quantcast
Don't Miss

Landmark bridge restoration at Antietam battlefield complete

By: Associated Press December 23, 2016

SHARPSBURG — Managers of Antietam National Battlefield near Sharpsburg say a $2 million restoration of the landmark Burnside Bridge is complete. Superintendent Susan Trail said Friday that the 180-year-old stone structure is open to foot traffic after a 14-month closure. Problems surfaced in January 2014 when some stones from the three-arch bridge fell into Antietam Creek. Temporary ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo