Officials ID tanker driver killed in I-95 crash, explosion

By: Associated Press December 23, 2016

Maryland officials are identifying the truck driver killed when a tanker carrying gasoline slid off the icy interstate and exploded. Maryland Transportation Authority Police announced in a statement Friday that 31-year-old Clinton Lamont Worrell Jr. of Baltimore died in the crash on Interstate 95 on Dec. 17. Earlier this week, police identified two people killed in a ...

