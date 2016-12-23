Quantcast
Post-recession wage growth underscores Maryland’s urban-rural divide

By: Capital News Service Zachary Melvin December 23, 2016

WASHINGTON – Recent months have brought a spate of positive economic news, suggesting to many economists that American industry is finally starting to pick up again after a long, post-recession hangover. Unemployment is holding steady at or slightly below 5 percent, the decline in labor force participation appears to have slowed in the last year and ...

