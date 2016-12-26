Quantcast
Don't Miss

Heartly House provides legal help to domestic violence victims at critical time

By: Joe Surkiewicz December 26, 2016

Heartly House is Frederick County’s only program that provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Services include emergency shelter, individual counseling, group counseling, an abuser intervention program, and a 24-hour hotline, which includes crisis and emergency counseling. And, last but not least, Heartly House offers legal services, like representation for ...
To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo