Business groups want voices heard as lawmakers vow to pass paid sick-leave

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer December 26, 2016

Maryland legislators, worker advocates and business groups all have reached the same conclusion: 2017 is the year the General Assembly will pass a paid sick-leave law. A version of the bill passed in the House of Delegates in the 2016 session, which was followed by months of meetings between legislators and business groups and capped with ...

