Quantcast
Don't Miss

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND v. DORA WADDY

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2016

Civil litigation -- Causal-connection opinion -- Frye-Reed hearing In this consolidated appeal, appellant, Baltimore County (“County”), appeals the the Circuit Court for Baltimore County’s denial of its request for a Frye-Reed hearing on the methodologies and theories supporting the causal connection opinion of appellee Dora Waddy’s expert. The question presented by the County, as we have condensed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo