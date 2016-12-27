BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND v. DORA WADDY

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Civil litigation -- Causal-connection opinion -- Frye-Reed hearing In this consolidated appeal, appellant, Baltimore County (“County”), appeals the the Circuit Court for Baltimore County’s denial of its request for a Frye-Reed hearing on the methodologies and theories supporting the causal connection opinion of appellee Dora Waddy’s expert. The question presented by the County, as we have condensed ...