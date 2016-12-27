Quantcast
In Maryland, 2016 was the year of the tax incentive

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 27, 2016

Community leaders, business groups and politicians say that tax breaks, public-private partnerships and public financing are essential to keeping Maryland competitive with other states in attracting -- and retaining -- businesses and development projects.

