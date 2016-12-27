JOEY G. POINDEXTER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Criminal procedure -- Motion to sever trials -- Mutual admissibility and judicial economy In this appeal, stemming from convictions in two trials on 12 counts of varying degrees of sexual assault perpetrated against five victims, Appellant Joey Poindexter raises five issues for our review.1 Poindexter argues that the trial court erred when it: (1) denied Poindexter’s ...