MARTAZ JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- SAFE kit In a series of indictments in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, the State charged Martaz Johnson with an array of offenses relating to the allegation that he raped and assaulted a woman in her home while he was on duty as a Maryland Transit Administration ...

