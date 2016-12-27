Quantcast
DeWolfe seeks Supreme Court review of search following DUI arrest

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 27, 2016

Maryland Public Defender Paul B. DeWolfe has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether police have authority to search without a warrant the cars of drivers they arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.

