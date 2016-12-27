Quantcast
STATE OF MARYLAND v. TYRONE HOLLOWAY

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel -- Failure to object to legally inconsistent verdicts In 2005, Tyrone Holloway was convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and other related offenses but, acquitted, among other things, of first degree assault and second degree assault. In 2015, ...

