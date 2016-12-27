FEATURED MOVER | Sol Garay, Bambeco Inc.

Baltimore-based sustainable home goods brand Bambeco Inc. has announced the appointment of Sol Garay to its senior executive team. Garay will serve as the company’s chief merchandising officer and brings more than 20 years of expertise to her new role.

She will oversee development and execution of Bambeco’s merchandising strategies, which play a pivotal part in reaching organizational goals and continuing the company’s rapid growth momentum. Garay aims to bring a global perspective to the company along with her passion for finding beautiful, unique products that tell a story.

Before joining Bambeco, Garay was was a vice president, division merchandise manager with Williams Sonoma Inc., a senior merchandiser with Gap Inc., an assistant brand manager with Proctor & Gamble, a brand manager with SC Johnson Wax and a brand manager with Garcia-Cepas Argentinas.

Throughout her travels, Garay has acquired native or bilingual proficiency in English and Spanish as well as elementary proficiency in German,

ABOUT SOL GARAY

Resides in:

Towson

Education:

MBA from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley; Undergrad in international business from Universidad Argentina de la Empresa, Buenos Aires, Argentina

What’s the biggest challenge in winning people over to embracing items made with sustainable products?

Bambeco really believes that great sustainable home décor products need to deliver on three aspects: sustainability, great design and true functionality.

If you had not chosen retail as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would be a professor of linguistics.

Favorite vacation:

Travel to India with my husband and two kids. From cobra enchanters to riding camels, it was an adventure of a lifetime!

When I want to relax …:

I dance Afro Brazilian or listen to bossa nova.

Favorite book:

“Ficciones” by Jorge Luis Borges

Favorite movie:

“Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Favorite quotation:

“Creativity is intelligence having fun.” — Albert Einstein

