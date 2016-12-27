Quantcast
THOMAS ALVIN EPPS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence - Possession of CDS with intent to distribute Convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Allegany County, of two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin and cocaine), two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (heroin and cocaine), providing a ...

