Quantcast
Don't Miss

TRAVON DONNELL BENNETT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Other-crimes evidence Travon Bennett appeals from two sets of convictions, both in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, that have been consolidated in this Court. In the first case, Mr. Bennett was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and related offenses in connection ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo