US consumer confidence climbed to 15-year high in December

By: Associated Press Paul Wiseman December 27, 2016

WASHINGTON — American consumers are the sunniest they've been in more than 15 years. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index climbed to 113.7 in December, up from 109.4 in November and the highest since it reached 114 in August 2001. It's another sign consumers are confident in the aftermath of a divisive ...

