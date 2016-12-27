Who owns the sunlight?

Welcome to Tuesday, the 52nd anniversary of the Cleveland Browns’ most recent NFL championship.

Here are some news items to get your final work week of 2016 started.

— Bethesda needs you if you remember the Fontainebleau Hotel Corp. v. Forty-Five Twenty-Five Inc. case from law school. (No, I will not link to it. That would be cheating.)

— The Charlotte School of Law faces a multimillion-dollar lawsuit from students for allegedly misrepresenting its standing with the American Bar Association.

— Los Angeles County’s first black district attorney faces familiar-sounding pressure.

— Website faces pimping charges.