Quantcast
Don't Miss

ANTHONY HOLLAND v. CARRIE WARD, et al. SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2016

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Denial of request for hearing on stay and dismissal After Anthony Holland, appellant, defaulted on loan repayments for his home, the Substitute Trustees, appellees, began foreclosure proceedings. Appellant moved to stay and dismiss the foreclosure proceedings, and the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County denied the motion, and in so doing, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo