BRANDON MILLER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Extrajudicial photo identifications The State charged Brandon Miller, appellant, in two separate indictments for his alleged participation in two bank robberies that occurred approximately a week apart at the same location in Baltimore. On motion from the State, the cases were consolidated for trial. A jury in the ...

