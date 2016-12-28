Quantcast
EDWIN C. COLEMAN v. CARRIE M. WARD, ET AL. SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2016

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Failure to state a claim Edwin Coleman, appellant, challenges an order of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City dismissing his complaint against appellees, the Substitute Trustees,1 for, as he puts it, “wrongfully foreclosing” on his property. Read the opinion here:

