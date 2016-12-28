Quantcast
In Re: Demiko A.

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2016

Juvenile law -- Disposition hearing -- Right to respond to new evidence At an adjudicatory hearing held on January 28, 2016, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, sitting as a juvenile court, appellant, Demiko A. entered a plea of involved to theft of property valued between $1,000 and $10,000. The disposition hearing was held ...

