JAMES MAYES, et ux v. BB&T HOME IMPROVEMENT

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2016

Civil litigation -- Motion to dismiss -- Timeliness The issue to be decided in this case is whether the Circuit Court for Baltimore County had authority to decide appellee’s motion to dismiss appellants’ amended counterclaim and to remand the case to the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore County, when, at the time the dismissal motion ...

