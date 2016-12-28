Quantcast
Don't Miss

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Special Appeals – Dec. 29, 2106

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2016

Court of Special Appeals Administrative Law, Landfill permit approval: Circuit court did not err in affirming the decision of the Department of the Environment to issue a landfill permit, where the proposed rubble landfill met all applicable county zoning and land use requirements based on the county’s statement that the proposed rubble landfill complied at that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo