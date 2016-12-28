Quantcast
Md. man charged in slaying wasn’t wearing ordered GPS monitor

By: Associated Press December 28, 2016

WASHINGTON — Court records show that GPS monitoring was ordered last week for a Maryland man now charged in the death of a Washington, D.C., actress and yoga teacher who went missing on Christmas. But police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal said Wednesday that Adrian Johnson wasn't wearing a monitor when he was arrested. Johnson was charged with theft ...

