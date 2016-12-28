Maryland art exhibit explores television’s impact on viewers

Share this: Email

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — An art exhibit in Hagerstown explores the sometimes disturbing impact of television on viewers. The show at the Engine Room opened this month and continues through Saturday. One of the 10 pieces, titled "NRA Channel," features a TV screen showing five figures firing handguns. An adjacent panel reads, "Most children will witness 18,000 ...