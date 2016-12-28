Quantcast
Md. firm picked to consult on Fla. city’s housing projects

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2016

An Annapolis consulting firm is set to advise a city in Florida on housing projects. The Concourse Group LLC was chosen by Miami Beach as its public-private partnership development advisor on affordable housing and workforce housing projects at multiple sites throughout the city. The city plans to develop housing in existing or new residential buildings and new mixed-use ...

