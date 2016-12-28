Quantcast
Don't Miss

Roads agency plans western Maryland Civil War site overlook

By: Associated Press December 28, 2016

CUMBERLAND — A Civil War skirmish near Cumberland is getting some attention from the State Highway Administration. The Cumberland Times-News reported Tuesday that that the state agency plans to create a scenic overlook at the site known as Folck's Mill near Interstate 68 about two miles northeast of the city. The grist and sawmill complex was the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo