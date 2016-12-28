Quantcast
Maryland lowering flags to honor Takoma Park soldier

By: Associated Press December 28, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Flags in Maryland will be lowered to honor a soldier who died of injuries sustained in an explosion in Afghanistan. Gov. Larry Hogan ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Thursday in honor of Sgt. First Class Allan E. Brown of Takoma Park from sunrise to sunset. Brown died earlier this month at Walter Reed National ...

