Maryland regulated firearm application process moves online

By: Associated Press December 28, 2016

PIKESVILLE — Maryland State Police say the application process for buying a regulated firearm is going online Jan. 1. Purchasers currently must complete paperwork by hand and submit it through a gun dealer or a state police barracks. The police agency said in a statement Tuesday that online applications will increase the ease and efficiency of the ...

