Federal Capital Partners land new tenant

Chevy Chase-based real estate investment firm Federal Capital Partners, along with real estate company Strategic Capital Partners, signed Align Technology to a 60,000-square-foot lease in Raleigh, North Carolina. Align will occupy space in the Forty540 building, a five-story office totaling 200,000 square feet. Align will occupy the building’s first floor as well as a portion of ...