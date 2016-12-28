Quantcast
Federal Capital Partners land new tenant

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 28, 2016

Chevy Chase-based real estate investment firm Federal Capital Partners, along with real estate company Strategic Capital Partners, signed Align Technology to a 60,000-square-foot lease in Raleigh, North Carolina. Align will occupy space in the Forty540 building, a five-story office totaling 200,000 square feet. Align will occupy the building’s first floor as well as a portion of ...

