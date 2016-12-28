Quantcast
Don't Miss

SADIE M. CASTRUCCIO v. ESTATE OF PETER A. CASTRUCCIO, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2016

Estates and trusts -- Constructive civil contempt -- Refusal to allow decedent's attorneys access The appeal, like others before it, flows from the death of Peter Castruccio (“Peter”) in 2013, and relates to the process of marshaling the assets of Peter’s estate (the “Estate”). Peter’s widow, Sadie Castruccio (“Sadie”), appeals a summary judgment entered by the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo