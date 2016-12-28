Quantcast
Use-or-lose objections to advisory instructions began in 1980, court says

Court of Special Appeals rules in Unger-related case

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 28, 2016

Criminals seeking to overturn post-1980 convictions based on “advisory” jury instructions are out of luck if their attorneys failed to object at trial, court says.

