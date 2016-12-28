Quantcast
Don't Miss

WENDELL CLAY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Indecent exposure A jury in the Circuit Court for Somerset County convicted Wendell Clay, appellant, of indecent exposure. Clay was sentenced to a term of one year and one day imprisonment. In this appeal, he presents the following questions for our review: 1. Did the trial court err in precluding ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo