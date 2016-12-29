Quantcast
Don't Miss

Baltimore partnership subsidizes low-income passes for bike share

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 29, 2016

Downtown Partnership of Baltimore will subsidize memberships in the city’s bike share program for low-income residents starting this spring. Kirby Fowler, the partnership’s president, said the idea for this program came from a staff member who worked at Boston's bike share program that had a similar underwritten membership.  The partnership's board of directors increased its surcharge ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo