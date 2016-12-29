Baltimore Restaurant Week returning in January

Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week is coming back to the city from Jan. 13 to 22 with more than 100 restaurants across the city offering 10 days of special, prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner.

The event, presented by Visit Baltimore and Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, is designed to be an opportunity for people to support local eateries in the lull that follows the busy holiday season.

Winter Restaurant Week will have the flexible pricing strategy introduced in the summer to give chefs the option to customize their prix-fixe menu within a range of $12 to $20 for two-course lunches and brunches and $20 to $35 for three-course dinners. Restaurants are also encouraged to provide an option for beer and wine pairings to accompany the prix-fixe menus for a higher price.

Participating restaurants may also offer special promotions for the week, such as free valet parking and live music. This season’s event is sponsored by Boulevard Tank 7, a craft beer represented by Bond Distributing.

Not all participating restaurants will offer both lunch and dinner prix-fixe pricing, and some restaurants might not offer special pricing on weekends.

Menus from participating restaurants are available on the Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week website and will be updated regularly.