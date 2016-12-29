Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland to add more bike cars to MARC commuter trains

By: Associated Press December 29, 2016

The Maryland Transit Administration has announced plans to install bike racks on its trains, allowing cyclists to take their bikes aboard. MTA spokesman Ryan Nawrocki tells the Washington Post that the goal is to have at least one bike car on every train servicing the three MARC lines by the end of next year. Officials say they ...

