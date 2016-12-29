Quantcast
Ocean City approves painting of thin blue line

By: Associated Press December 29, 2016

A thin blue line with be painted on the street in front of the Police Department building in Ocean City to honor the law enforcement agency. The City Council voted on Dec. 19 to approve the painting of the line in front of the police building on 65th Street. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that Ocean ...

